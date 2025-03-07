Lucknow, Mar 7 (PTI) Skipper Meg Lanning struck an impactful 92 to guide Delhi Capitals to a competitive 177 for five against Gujarat Giants in a top-of-the-table contest of the Women's Premier League here on Friday.

Sent in to bat, Lanning (92 off 57 balls; 15x4s, 1x6) and Shafali Verma (40 off 27; 3x4s, 3x6s) shared a quick-fire 83 runs off just nine overs to give DC an explosive start.

Shafali was, however, dismissed caught by Phoebe Litchfield at the boundary as she went for another maximum off the bowling of Meghna Singh but failed to connect.

Lanning, though, stuck to the task and continued her progress with an attacking intent.

Even though DC lost Jess Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues in quick succession, Lanning held fort with her attacking game.

Annabel Sutherland (14 off 8, 2x4s) gave Lanning a brief company but she also perished in search of a big hit.

Lanning fell eight runs short of a century, bowled by Deandra Dottin in the penultimate ball of the innings.

Lanning went for heave to a slower, back-of-length delivery and completely missed the line to see her stumps knocked off.

Meghna (3/35) was the pick of the Gujarat bowlers, while Dottin scalped two for 37.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 177 for 5 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 92, Shafali Verma 40; Meghna Singh 3/35).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)