London, Jan 2 (AP) Manuel Lanzini scored twice before West Ham held off a late fightback from Crystal Palace to win 3-2 in the Premier League.

Two goals in three first-half minutes helped West Ham take control of the London derby with Michail Antonio's ninth goal of the season opening the scoring in the 22nd minute before Manuel Lanzini produced a fine finish.

Lanzini added a second from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time but there was a tense finish after Odsonne Edouard pulled one back in the 83rd and Michael Olise netted in the 90th.

West Ham held on to celebrate two years in charge for David Moyes with a victory and move within a point of the top four. AP

