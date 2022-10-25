Madrid, Oct 25 (AP) Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo scored an 89th-minute equalizer as Celta Vigo drew with Getafe 1-1 and halted a three-game losing streak in the Spanish league.

Aidoo found the net with a header from near the penalty spot to salvage the home draw for Celta, which moved two points clear of the relegation zone. Iago Aspas set up the equalizer with a well-placed cross from the right side.

Turkish forward Enes Unal opened the scoring by converting a free kick in the 43rd for Getafe, which stayed a point behind Celta, just outside the demotion zone.

Celta had never lost four in a row in the league since Argentine coach Eduardo Coudet took charge in 2020. Another defeat on Monday would have left the Vigo team with the most league losses —seven from 11 matches, along with Almería and last-placed Elche.

Celta has conceded the second-most league goals; 21, three behind the 24 allowed by winless Elche.

Getafe has won only two of its first 11 league matches, with five losses and four draws. It is winless in five consecutive games.

Defending champion Real Madrid leads the league by three points from second-placed Barcelona and eight from third-placed Atlético Madrid. All three teams won at the weekend. (AP)

