New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Skeet shooter Gurjoat Singh Khangura of Punjab shot a perfect 75 on the first day of the shotgun national selection trials with state-mate Ganemat Sekhon leading the women's field after the first three rounds here on Thursday.

While Gurjoat led the men's field of 26, Ganemat was ahead of the 20-strong women's pack with a score of 72 over three 25-shot rounds.

Both the fields will come back on Friday for two more rounds of qualifying before the finalists are identified.

Gurjoat was being trailed by Rajasthan's Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, who missed two targets in round two to finish the day with 73. Joint finals world record holder Angad Vir Singh Bajwa was lying third with 72 after missing one target each in each of the three rounds.

In the women's competition, India number one Ganemat began with a perfect 25 but then missed two birds in round two and one in round three. Raiza Dhillon and Parinaaz Dhaliwal were behind her with scores of 71 each.

Among the juniors, Raiza was leading the women's field with her 71 while Harmehar Lally was leading the junior men's competition with an identical score.

