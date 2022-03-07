Monterrey [Mexico], March 7 (ANI): Defending champion Leylah Fernandez made an incredible comeback to overcome the brink of defeat against Camila Osorio to win the Monterrey Open on Sunday.

Fernandez saved five championship points to defeat Osorio 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3) to lift the title in Monterrey.

Canadian tennis star Fernandez edged past Osorio with 5-4 points in the third set and at 6-5 before ending the challenge from the 5th-seeded Osorio of Colombia after 2 hours and 52 minutes.

The defending champion Leylah Fernandez said Osorio is a tough player to play and very unpredictable, she added that Osorio made this final so special to play.

"She's a tough player to play against. She's very crafty, she does slices, high balls, it's very unpredictable," stated joyous Leylah Fernandez as per WTA's official site.

"I'm very, very happy to have gone through these hard moments, and have fought, found solutions. And Camila, I hope we have many, many more finals like this because without her, I don't think this tournament, this final, would be [as] special," she added.

In the thrilling match, Fernandez's forehands helped her build a 5-2 lead over Colombian player, but Osorio fired a long shot at 5-3, it was a great opportunity for Fernandez to hold a championship point. There, Osorio sent a wide stroke, and the Canadian sealed her Monterrey Open title defence after a thrilling clash. (ANI)

