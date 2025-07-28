London, Jul 28 (AP) The Lionesses are heading back home to celebrate.

England successfully defended its Women's European Championship title by beating world champion Spain in a shootout in the final in Basel, Switzerland on Sunday.

After becoming the first England team to win a major tournament on foreign soil, the squad will celebrate its victory with a trip to Downing Street later on Monday.

Celebrations will continue on Tuesday with an open-top bus parade in central London, ending with a ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace.

Fans erupted with joy across England after Chloe Kelly lashed in her spot kick to give her team a 3-1 win on penalties, after a 1-1 draw following extra time.

King Charles III said the team had the royal family's “warmest appreciation and admiration” following its win.

“The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can,” he added.

The Downing Street reception will be hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock.

“The Lionesses have once again captured the hearts of the nation,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

“Their victory is not only a remarkable sporting achievement, but an inspiration for young people across the country. It stands as a testament to the determination, resilience and unity that define this outstanding team.”

It was back-to-back European trophies for England and yet another final that Kelly had a huge impact on, after also coming on as a substitute during the Euro 2022 trophy match and scoring the winner against Germany in extra time to clinch a 2-1 victory. (AP)

