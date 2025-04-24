Mumbai, April 24: One more point. That's all Liverpool needs to secure a record-tying 20th English top-flight title after second-place Arsenal drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Arne Slot's runaway leaders can take care of business on Sunday by avoiding defeat to Tottenham in what is set to be a big party at Anfield. A draw or a win would ensure Liverpool cannot be caught by Arsenal with four more rounds remaining and therefore clinches a second title in five years, tying with fierce rival Manchester United on No. 20 overall. Manchester City 2–1 Aston Villa Premier League 2024–25: Matheus Nunes Scores Late Winner Helps Citizens To Beat Villans and Boost UEFA Champions League Hopes (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Becoming the champion in 2020 ended the storied club's 30-year title drought but Liverpool's players couldn't celebrate in front of their fans because of restrictions during the pandemic. They'll try to make up for it this weekend.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Match Highlights

Arsenal twice squandered the lead at Emirates Stadium, with Jean-Philippe Mateta taking advantage of a defensive error by William Saliba to score Palace's second equalizer in the 83rd and leave Arsenal 12 points behind Liverpool.

Arsenal, which started with star forward Bukayo Saka on the bench, looked vulnerable throughout against Palace, with its players perhaps having an eye on the Champions League semifinals against Paris Saint-Germain starting next week.

“We have the most important game of the season in six days," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. "We need to get our energy back.”

ARSENAL BATTLING TO HOLD OFF RESURGENT CITY

Arsenal has been runner-up to Manchester City in the Premier League the previous two seasons and is facing a third straight second-place finish. However, an improving City — a 2-1 winner over Aston Villa on Tuesday — is only six points back in third place after Arsenal's 13th draw of an inconsistent campaign.

The hosts went ahead through Jakub Kiwior's header at a free kick in the third minute, only for Palace to reply when playmaker Eberechi Eze met a corner with a brilliantly taken downward volley that skimmed off the turf and flew in off the post in the 27th. Nottingham Forest Beats Tottenham Hotspur To Move Into Third Spot in Premier League 2024–25 Points Table: Leeds United and Burnley Win Promotion From EFL Championship.

Leandro Trossard wriggled free in the area and scored with a deflected shot in the 42nd minute to restore Arsenal's lead. Mateta, a second-half substitute, had the final say, though, by capitalizing on Saliba's poor pass and floating a shot over stranded goalkeeper David Raya from around 40 meters.

PALACE SWITCHES FOCUS TO THE FA CUP

Palace remained in 12th place and has little to play for in the Premier League. It is, however, heading into an FA Cup semifinal game against Aston Villa on Saturday in better heart.

“It's important to keep this energy and confidence for the semifinal on Saturday. It was not our goal to decide the title, it was our goal to win the game. I think a draw is a very good result. More important is the performance. We are back on the track." Palace manager Oliver Glasner said.

