London [UK], June 7 (ANI): India is set to take on Australia in the World Test Championship final and Indian players reflected on the huge support as also expectations of people ahead of the crucial match.

Members of Team India featured in a ICC video where the players talked about the emotion and passion associated with the game.

Virat Kohli said cricket perfectly "blends" with the fabric of Indian culture.

"I think cricket blends in perfectly into the fabric of our culture and that is precisely why you see a lot of emotion and passion when it comes to Indian cricket," he said.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma spoke of the expectations and pressure as also the fun to meet the challenge.

"We have got a population of 1.4 billion people, one must understand that there is so much pressure and there is so much at stake to keep your place, to keep performing, it is definitely not easy. A lot of eyeballs on you as a player, as a team but it's been fun," he said.

Indian cricket head coach Rahul Dravid said Indians will be recognized as people who have flair and skill for the game

"I think it is great to watch India play as you get to see so much variety and get to see so much skill, you get to see so many facets about the game. It is a very skillful kind of cricket, it is dependent a lot on the swing and seam. Even our batsmen use of wrists, there is a lot of timing...We will always to recognized as people who have incredible flair and skill for the game."

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said that India has so much talent that two-three teams can be formed.

"We have a lot of talent in India. We can easily make two-three Indian teams, that much talent we have got. Being an Indian player and being picked for the Test team is a huge thing. Cricket is everything in India. Indian supporters are wonderful, wherever we go they come in huge numbers. In England also, we get massive support," Jadeja said. (ANI)

