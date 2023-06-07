IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final Live Streaming Online: The World Test Championship final will be played at Lords featuring two heavyweights in India and Australia. It is the second final which India will contest, having previously lost out to New Zealand. The pitch at Lords from the initial observations looks like a bowler’s paradise and the Indian team will be thoroughly tested considering their track record on green wickets. Australia narrowly missed out on the marquee events last time out and will be keen to make amends. They have been on the rise for the past few seasons barring a flow show in India but that is altogether different conditions in comparison to what we have in store today. Australia with their fast-bowling brigade certainly start as the favourites. Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final? Here's What London Weather Forecast Says.

Usman Khawaja is a key player in the top order for Australia and his form will be crucial. David Warner is in the twilight of his career but there are not too many attacks that can stop him if he is in full flow. Australia’s strength lies in their pace attack with the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland crucial.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had an injury scare in the build up to the match but he is fit to play. His form is a cause of worry for the team management and he will need to improve considerably. Virat Kohli remains the star man with the bat while Ajinkya Rahane marks a return to the Indian middle order after spending some time away from the team. Umesh Yadav could be given the opportunity ahead of Jaydev Unadkat. Is India vs Australia WTC 2023 Final Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch live telecast of India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final on Star Sports. So fans can watch IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final match live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. DD Sports Channel will provide the free live telecast of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final as well. However, the free live telecast of the Test match will be available only for DD FreeDish users.

India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final Free Live Streaming Online

Since Star Sports has the rights for live telecasting of India vs Australia, WTC 2023 Final, the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can watch live streaming of ICC WTC 2023 final on Hotstar's mobile app and website. Both the sides will be looking to start on the front foot and toss has an important role to play in this match.

