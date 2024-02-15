Rajkot, Feb 15 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the third Test between India and England here on Thursday.

India 1st innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Root b Mark Wood 10

Rohit Sharma batting 52

Shubman Gill c Foakes b Mark Wood 0

Rajat Patidar c Duckett b Tom Hartley 5

Ravindra Jadeja batting 24

Extras: (NB-2) 2

Total: (For 3 wickets in 25 Overs) 93

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-24, 3-33.

Bowling: James Anderson 7-1-19-0, Mark Wood 6-0-26-2, Tom Hartley 8-1-30-1, Joe Root 3-1-15-0, Rehan Ahmed 1-0-3-0. PTI

