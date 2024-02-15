Rajkot, Feb 15 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the third Test between India and England here on Thursday.
India 1st innings:
Yashasvi Jaiswal c Root b Mark Wood 10
Rohit Sharma batting 52
Shubman Gill c Foakes b Mark Wood 0
Rajat Patidar c Duckett b Tom Hartley 5
Ravindra Jadeja batting 24
Extras: (NB-2) 2
Total: (For 3 wickets in 25 Overs) 93
Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-24, 3-33.
Bowling: James Anderson 7-1-19-0, Mark Wood 6-0-26-2, Tom Hartley 8-1-30-1, Joe Root 3-1-15-0, Rehan Ahmed 1-0-3-0. PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)