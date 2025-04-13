Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Punjab won their semi-final matches to book their places in the final of the ongoing 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025 in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. They are one step away from lifting the coveted title.

In the first semi-final match, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Manipur Hockey 5-3 to seal their spot in the grand finale. Captain Yousuf Affan (5', 34') and Ali Ahmad (7', 15') scored braces for Hockey Madhya Pradesh, while Mohammad Zaid Khan (49') also contributed with a goal. Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh (47'), Captain Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (50') and Laishram Dipu Singh (53') scored for Manipur Hockey.

In the other semi-final match, Hockey Punjab emerged victorious over Uttar Pradesh Hockey with a scoreline of 4-3 in a closely contested game. Jasjit Singh Kular (14', 40') registered a brace for Hockey Punjab, along with goals from Harjeet Singh (22') and Jugraj Singh (45'). For Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Sharda Nand Tiwari (41', 43') added two goals to his tall,y and Pawan Rajbhar also recorded a goal to his name, but unfortunately for them, they couldn't find an equaliser in time.

Earlier in the tournament, during the final-eight phase, Hockey Madhya Pradesh emerged victorious over Hockey Maharashtra 4-2 in shootout. Pratap Lakra (6') converted a penalty corner and opened the scoring for Hockey Madhya Pradesh early in the game. Three minutes later, Hockey Maharashtra promptly replied courtesy of a field goal from Aakib Rahim (9').

Sundram Singh Rajawat, Shreyas Dhupe, Ali Ahmad and Pratap Lakra scored in the shootout for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Devindar Walmiki and Venkatesh Kenche were the only scorers for Hockey Maharashtra as Madhya Pradesh goalkeeper Sanjay B made crucial saves to help his side win.

Manipur Hockey and the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu played out a goalless draw and battled it out in the shootout, which the former won 4-1. Manipur Hockey won six penalty corners while the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu won four, however, both sides couldn't find the net. In the shootout, Nilakanta Sharma, Waribam Nirajkumar Singh, Kothajit Singh and Laishram Dipu Singh scored for Manipur Hockey. Goalkeeper Ankit Malik of Manipur Hockey was in incredible form and made two saves. Karthi Selvam was the only scorer for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu during the shootout. (ANI)

