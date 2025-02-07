Manchester, Feb 7: Manchester City showed faith in Rodri potentially returning to action this season by registering the injured Ballon d'Or winner on Friday in its Champions League squad for the knockout phase. UEFA set a midnight Thursday deadline to submit updated squad lists for European competitions. With a limit of three new signings in the midseason transfer window allowed, City left out teenage defender Vitor Reis who joined from Palmeiras last month. Arsenal 5-1 Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25: Gunner's Five Star Performance Hand Cityzens Crushing Defeat at Emirates Stadium.

Rodri has set a target of about April – "six to seven months" after tearing the ACL in his right knee against Arsenal on September 22 – to return to play. The Champions League quarterfinals start on April 8. The English champion has a daunting task to stay in the competition until then without star midfielder Rodri, who scored the winning goal in the 2023 final against Inter Milan.

Man City faces Real Madrid in a two-leg knockout playoff, next Tuesday and on February 19. The winner will play either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16. New signings who are included in coach Pep Guardiola's squad for the Champions League are midfielder Nico Gonzalez — who can stand in for Rodri — forward Omar Marmoush, and defender Abdukodir Khusanov.

