New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for winning the Olympic medal, and hoped it will inspire the youth of the country.

"I join the nation in congratulating Indian hockey team for winning the Olympic bronze medal in the men's hockey event," he said in his message.

"This sterling performance has really made me travel 41 years down the memory lane to relive and feel the vigour, vitality and energy of that event," he said.

"I strongly feel that this victory would inspire the sports fraternity and the youth of the country to make their mark in their respective fields," Singh said.

A resolute Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games in Tokyo.

