Sydney [Australia], February 6 (ANI): South Africa's leading run scorer in the first ODI Marizanne Kapp is racing against the clock to get ready for Wednesday's vital encounter against Australia.

South Africa hopes Kapp will be fit for Wednesday's second ODI in Sydney, as the Proteas look to surprise the hosts and keep the series alive.

Kapp was injured on the left arm by a toss from the outfield while completing the second run that put her to fifty in Adelaide. She was unable to finish her batting or bowl in Australia's chase. She rushed to the hospital for scans, which showed she did not have a fracture.

The all-rounder did not train on Tuesday, which was an optional session, and a South African official stated that she would be evaluated again before the game at North Sydney Oval on Wednesday. South Africa must win to stay in the ODI series and keep the multi-format contest's points margin, which is now 6-2, from becoming too huge to cross.

After assessing Saturday's eight-wicket defeat at Adelaide Oval, Klaas expressed confidence that the tourists would be able to learn and move on from the loss.

"It was a hard pill to swallow, I don't want to lie. But then we took the positives, and we're going forward. We still have two more games to go, so it can turn out our way in the coming two games. Definitely, I believe we can [beat Australia]. We are a strong team and we have matchwinners," Masabata Klaas said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Definitely, I believe that we can. We have a strong, strong team and we have matchwinners in our team," she added.

Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner expected a response from them in the second ODI after being pushed hard in the T20I series, which ended 2-1.

"The way our two opening bowlers started us off [in Adelaide] really set the tone for the rest of the game. We know that they are certainly not going to fall over tomorrow and no doubt [will] come [out] as they have especially during those T20s," Gardner said.

Meanwhile, Gardner was convinced that she was regaining some of her greatest batting form following a period in which her bowling became the main aspect of her game, which contributed to her winning the Belinda Clark Medal last week.

"With the way the bowling's going at the moment, it's been the most consistent part of my game. With the bat it's about being really clear what my role is and what the scenario needs from me. That's something I've gone away from in probably the last few months where I'm trying to hit my way out of a bit of a form slump," she said.

"Think the way I batted in Hobart is the blueprint for me. Making sure I take a few balls at the start, knowing I can find boundaries later in my innings and I've got confidence in that, knowing I've been an attacking batter through my career," Gardner said. (ANI)

