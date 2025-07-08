Wellington [New Zealand], July 8 (ANI): Right-arm seamer Matthew Fisher received a maiden call-up from the national team asthe squad announced for the upcoming two-match test series against Zimbabwe.

The former New Zealand Under-19 player has taken 51 first-class wickets at an average of 24.11 across 14 matches.

New New Zealand coach Rob Walter believes Fisher has a bright future at Test level and is looking forward to seeing what the 25-year-old can produce against Zimbabwe.

"Matt (Fisher) is someone we're really excited about; he's one of the fastest bowlers in the country, and we think he's got an x-factor. We're blessed to have a large number of strong, fast bowlers in this country, giving him a little bit of touring experience and a taste of what it means to be part of the Black Caps," Walter said as quoted by ICC official website.

New Zealand will be without their spearhead Tim Southee after he retired late last year. Other regulars like Kane Williamson and Michael Bracewell have also made themselves unavailable for the two-match series. At the same time, Kyle Jamieson has taken time off as he awaits the birth of his first child, and Ben Sears has been ruled out due to an injury.

Walter added that while they will miss the talent and the class, it also provides an opportunity for others to showcase their talent.

"Kane and Michael were up front with New Zealand Cricket about their availability for this tour during the contracting process. While all Test matches are hugely special and important, the fact these Tests aren't part of the ICC World Test Championship did influence the discussions on this occasion. We're lucky to be able to call on the likes of Ajaz (Patel) and Henry (Nicholls) who are both proven performers at Test level," he said.

While Patel's last outing with New Zealand was a Player of the Match performance in the 3-0 whitewash over India last November, Nicholls is returning to the Test squad for the first time since December 2023.

The Test squad is set to assemble at Bulawayo on 27 July, post the T20I tri-series at Harare.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Matt Henry*,* Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Will Young

Series Schedule:

First Test: July 30 - August 3, BulawayoSecond Test: August 7-11, Bulawayo. (ANI)

