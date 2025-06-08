Stuttgart [Germany], June 8 (ANI): Kylian Mbappe continued his remarkable international form, scoring his 50th goal for France as they secured a 2-0 win over Germany in Stuttgart to finish third in the UEFA Nations League, according to Sky Sports.

Germany had multiple opportunities to take the lead, with their best chance falling to highly-rated youngster Florian Wirtz, whose shot struck the post. However, it was France who struck first, with Mbappe finding the net just before half-time to give his side the advantage.

Also Read | Italy National Football Team Head Coach Luciano Spalletti Announces His Departure After FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Against Moldova.

The goal brings Mbappe within touching distance of Thierry Henry, with the Real Madrid star now just one goal behind the French legend in the country's all-time scoring chart.

In the closing stages of the match, Mbappe wasn't done yet and he turned provider, setting up Michael Olise, who came off the bench to seal the result for France.

Also Read | Genoa CFC Extends Head Coach Patrick Vieira's Contract Till 2027.

France's goalkeeper Mike Maignan also played a key role, producing several crucial saves to deny Germany.

The third-place finish offers France a small consolation after their 9-goal thriller against Spain in the semi-final, which ended in defeat.

Meanwhile, Spain and Portugal will battle it out for the Nations League title in the final, set to be held in Munich.

It will be a historic night regardless of the result, as both teams are bidding to become the first-ever two-time UEFA Nations League champions. Portugal won the inaugural edition in 2019, while Spain was crowned champions in 2023, according to Olympics.com.

The final will also see a compelling narrative unfold - the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal representing the game's Old Guard against 17-year-old Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal, the emerging face of world football.

Portugal reached the final after defeating hosts Germany 2-1 in the first semi-final on Wednesday. Ronaldo scored the winning goal - his 137th for Portugal - further solidifying his position as the all-time leading goal scorer in international football.

Spain booked their place in the final with a 5-4 win over France in Stuttgart on Thursday. Yamal netted twice in a pulsating nine-goal thriller to add to his rapidly swelling reputation as a bona fide superstar.

Luis de la Fuente's Spain come into the title clash unbeaten in their last 10 Nations League matches away from home. Portugal, under Roberto Martinez, have only lost one of their last nine games in the competition.

The two European giants last met in the Nations League in 2022, when Spain won 1-0 in Braga. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)