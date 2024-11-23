New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): In the ongoing Test series against the West Indies in North Sound, Mehidy Hasan Miraz has taken over the captaincy of the Bangladesh team from regular skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto. The change in leadership comes due to Shanto's absence, as he has been ruled out of the series with a groin strain.

Bangladesh's tour of the West Indies kicked off with the first of two Tests on Friday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Winning the toss, Bangladesh opted to field first and wrapped up day one having taken five West Indies wickets for 250 runs.

Also Read | Nepal Premier League T20 2024 Schedule, Free Live Streaming Online, Teams, Squads and All You Need to Know.

Miraz, leading the side for the first time in a Test match, delivered a solid performance with the ball, bowling 16 overs and securing figures of 1/47. The West Indies' batting efforts were highlighted by near-centuries from Mikyle Louis (97) and Alick Athanaze (90). Among the Bangladeshi bowlers, Taskin Ahmed was the standout performer, claiming 2/46 in his 15 overs.

Miraz's promotion to captaincy is due to Shanto's injury, which he sustained during the second ODI against Afghanistan. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed that Shanto has a Grade II strain on his left groin, necessitating a period of rest and rehabilitation.

Also Read | Pakistan Likely Playing XI for 1st ODI vs Zimbabwe: Check Predicted Pakistan 11 for ZIM vs PAK Match in Bulawayo.

A BCB physician stated, "We have received the team physio's report and the scan report, which has confirmed a Grade II strain on his left groin," as quoted by Wisden.

"This will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. We will reassess his condition after two weeks. He will return home from the UAE to continue his rehab," he added, as quoted by Wisden.

In addition to Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim is also unavailable for the series due to a finger injury sustained during the first ODI against Afghanistan.

Shahadat Hossain, 22, has been named as Shanto's replacement in the squad and the playing XI. Hossain, who has so far played four Tests, has amassed 118 runs at an average of 14.75.

Following the conclusion of the first Test, the teams will head to Kingston, Jamaica, for the second Test. The tour will continue with three ODIs and three T20Is, concluding on December 19. The Bangladesh squad for the white-ball matches has yet to be announced. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)