Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 4 (ANI): FC Goa (FCG) celebrated head coach Manolo Marquez's 100th match in the Indian Super League (ISL) with a commanding 2-0 victory over his former team, Hyderabad FC (HFC), at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium.

The win propels the Gaurs to third place in the league standings, just two points behind co-leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC, both sitting on 20 points.

The fixture carried extra significance for Marquez, who spent three successful seasons with Hyderabad FC before taking charge of FC Goa. The Spaniard made three changes to the lineup from their last match against Kerala Blasters, bringing in Jay Gupta, Udanta Singh, and Armando Sadiku to replace Aakash Sangwan, Sahil Tavora, and Dejan Drazic.

FC Goa took the lead in the 33rd minute through Udanta Singh. A precise long pass from Mohammad Yasir switched play to the opposite flank, finding Udanta in space. The winger displayed exceptional composure as he drove into the box and slotted the ball past Hyderabad goalkeeper Lalbiakhlua Jongte at the near post.

Just 11 minutes later, the Gaurs extended their lead with a superb team effort. After a series of intricate passes, the ball reached Armando Sadiku just outside the box. With defenders closing in, the Albanian forward delivered a clever heel-flick to set up an advancing Iker Guarrotxena. The Spaniard's shot deflected off Hyderabad defender Stefan Sapic, wrong-footing Jongte and nestling in the far corner.

Trailing 2-0, the Nawabs started the second half with renewed vigour, creating several dangerous opportunities. However, Goa's defence stood firm, with goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari delivering an outstanding performance. Tiwari made seven crucial saves, denying the hosts any chance of a comeback.

Meanwhile, the Men in Orange continued to create chances of their own, with Guarrotxena coming close to adding a third on a couple of occasions. Despite their efforts, the scoreline remained unchanged, and FC Goa walked away with all three points.

The victory strengthens FC Goa's pursuit of the league title as they inch closer to the top of the table. Their next challenge is a tough away fixture against Bengaluru FC, one of the league's co-leaders. (ANI)

