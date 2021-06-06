Chandigarh, June 6: In what comes as a big relief, India's legendary sprinter Milkha Singh is doing better and his condition has improved as he battles COVID-19 in the ICU of the NHE block of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital.

"Legendary Sprinter Shri Milkha Singh, who has been admitted in ICU of NHE Block of PGIMER since June 3, 2021 and getting treatment for COVID 19, is showing continuous improvement. On the basis of all the medical parameters today i.e. June 6, 2021, his condition has been observed better than previous days. He is continuously being monitored by a medical team at PGIMER," said Prof. Ashok Kumar, Spokesperson, PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The former Indian sprinter had tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU on Thursday. He is currently being monitored by a team of three doctors at PGIMER. Earlier on Friday PM Narendra Modi spoke to Milkha Singh and expressed hope that the iconic former athlete will be back soon to "bless and inspire athletes, who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics." Milkha Singh Health Update: Former Indian Sprinter Showing Continuous Improvement, Says Hospital.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He still is the only Indian athlete to win Gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, in recognition of his sporting achievements.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)