Ahus (Sweden), Sep 2 (PTI) Indian golfer Tvesa Malik opened her campaign at the Creekhouse Ladies Open with a modest 1-over 73 on Thursday.

The other Indians in the field, Aditi Ashok and Astha Madan, were yet to finish their first rounds.

Tvesa, who is coming back from a break, started on the 10th with a birdie and added one more on he 14th. In between, she had bogeys on the 12th, 16th and 17th to turn in 1-over.

On the second nine, she bogeyed the second and birdied the eighth to finish with 73. She was tied 34th.

Aditi was even par through eight holes while Astha Madan was 4-over through nine.

Chloe Williams of Wales was 6-under 66 for the first round and in lead while Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand and Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia were second with totals of 4-under 68 each.

