Lahore [Pakistan], November 14 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced that Southern Punjab U19's player Mohammad Shehzad has been warned for a level 1 offence relating to the use of an audible obscenity during a match.

The incident took place during Southern Punjab's National U19 Three-Day Tournament fixture against Sindh U19 at the Country Club, Muridke.

The incident happened on Friday when Shehzad shouted loudly following his run out.

"On-field umpires Imran Aslam and Mohammad Arshad charged Shehzad for the violation of article 2.3 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel," the PCB said in an official release.

Shehzad pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Bilal Khilji.

Earlier, Sindh skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been fined 35 per cent of his match fees for a level 1 offence relating to the use of inappropriate language during his side's first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Northern at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi. (ANI)

