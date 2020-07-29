Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 29 (ANI): One of the most iconic football clubs, Mohun Bagan got featured on the NASDAQ billboards in New York's Times Square on Wednesday.

Mohun Bagan was paid tribute by American stock exchange NASDAQ on the occasion of Mohun Bagan Day 2020.

"The pictures from NASDAQ is a testimony to the fact that Mohun Bagan belongs to a different league. Huge day for all the Mariners!! Happy Mohun Bagan Day Mariners," official handle of Mohun Bagan tweeted.

Mohun Bagan Day has been celebrated since 2001 on July 29 to commemorate the club's historic victory over East Yorkshire Regiment in the IFA Shield Final on this day in 1911.

To mark the occasion, Mohun Bagan Ratna is also presented each year to outstanding former players. The first recipient was former captain Sailen Manna.

Mohun Bagan was founded in 1889 and the club has managed to win the National Football League three times.

The club has also managed to win the I-League twice, including this year.

Mohun Bagan managed to win the I-League this year just before the league came to an end due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

