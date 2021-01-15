Brisbane, Jan 15: The injury-plagued Indian team took another hit on Friday when pacer Navdeep Saini was forced off the field during the fourth and final Test against Australia here due to groin pain.

The 28-year-old Saini had bowled five balls of his eighth, and the innings 36th, over during the second session when he had to walk off the field because of the pain. India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 Live Score Updates Day 1.

"Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team," read a short statement from the BCCI giving an update on the one-Test-old bowler's condition. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma completed Saini's over.

India have lost several key players, such as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, to a spate of injuries that has marred their overall gutsy show against Australia.

The series is currently tied 1-1 after both sides won a game each, followed by an engrossing draw in the third Test in Sydney. Saini had made his Test debut in Sydney and picked up four wickets in the match.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)