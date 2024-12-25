The India national cricket team will meet the host Australia national cricket team in the fourth Test of the five-match series. The fourth Test between India and Australia will be a Boxing Day Test. The Boxing Day Test between the two archrivals will be hosted at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. The IND vs AUS 4th Test will begin at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 26. The five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is level at 1-1. Meanwhile, fans looking to make their Dream11 fantasy team for the India cricket team vs Australia cricket team's much-awaited fourth Test can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions for the upcoming test in Melbourne. Will Travis Head Play in India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Match at MCG? Here’s the Possibility of Star Cricketer Featuring in Playing XI for Boxing Day Test.

Team India secured a dominant 295-run victory in the opening Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The host, Australia, crushed the Asian Giants in the second Test by winning the Adelaide match by 10 wickets. The third Test between India and Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane was drawn after rain and bad light played a major role. After the conclusion of the Brisbane Test, legendary all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin announced his international retirement with immediate effect. The five-match Test series between these two sides is part of the ongoing World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. Will Rohit Sharma Play in India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Match at MCG? Here’s the Possibility of Team India Captain Featuring in Playing XI for Boxing Day Test.

IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant (IND), KL Rahul (IND)

Batters: Virat Kohli (IND), Travis Head (AUS), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND), Steve Smith (AUS)

All-Rounders: Nitish Reddy (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (IND)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Pat Cummins (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS)

IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Jasprit Bumrah (c), Travis Head (vc)

IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-Up:

Rishabh Pant (IND), KL Rahul (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Travis Head (AUS), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND), Steve Smith (AUS), Nitish Reddy (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Pat Cummins (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS)

