The five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between the India national cricket team and the host Australia national cricket team is getting more intense and thrilling day by day. After the completion of the three Test matches of the five-match series between the two cricketing powerhouses, the series is level at 1-1. Team India started their Australia tour on a dominating note. The visitors outclassed the host by 295 runs in the opening Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth. India became the first side in Test cricket to defeat the Australia cricket team at the Optus Stadium. The Pat Cummins-led Australia took their revenge in the second Test in Adelaide. They defeated the Rohit Sharma-led India by 10 wickets and levelled the five-match series 1-1. The third Test in Brisbane was drawn after rain and bad light played a major role. Will Travis Head Play in India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Match at MCG? Here’s the Possibility of Star Cricketer Featuring in Playing XI for Boxing Day Test.

After the conclusion of the Brisbane Test, legendary all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin announced his international retirement with sudden effect. Meanwhile, Australia suffered a huge blow as their veteran speedster Josh Hazlewood was ruled out from the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 due to an injury. The fourth Test between India and Australia will be hosted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, starting from December 26. The fourth Test will be a Boxing Day Test.

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, both countries have made significant changes in their squads. For India, Mumbai all-rounder Tanush Kotian has received his maiden Test call-up for the senior national side, following Ravichandran Ashwin's International retirement. Australia, on the other hand, has dropped opener Nathan McSweeney after he had a dismal run in the first three Test matches. In place of him, Sam Konstas has received his maiden Test call-up. In place of injured Josh Hazlewood, the hosts have added right-arm speedster Jhye Richardson.

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record in Test Matches

The India cricket team and the Australia cricket team have played against each other in 110 Test matches. Out of these, Australia has secured 46 victories, whereas the Asian Giants have won 33 times. 30 Tests have been drawn, and one match ended with a tie.

IND vs AUS 4th Test Key Players

Travis Head Yashasvi Jaiswal Pat Cummins Mitchell Starc Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AUS 4th Test Key Battles

The battle between India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mitchell Starc will be the most interesting battle to watch out for. Jaiswal has made 74 runs off 104 balls in Test cricket against the left-arm speedster. However, Starc has removed Jaiswal four times in the longest format. The battle between Jasprit Bumrah and Travis Head during the fourth Test could decide the fate of the match for either side. Head has made 133 runs off 217 balls, whereas Bumrah has dismissed the Australian batter four times in Tests till now.

IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia will be hosted at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 will begin at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, December 26. Will Rohit Sharma Play in India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Match at MCG? Here’s the Possibility of Team India Captain Featuring in Playing XI for Boxing Day Test.

IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcasting rights for the IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 Series are purchased by Star Sports Network, who will air the IND vs AUS five-match Test series on their Star Sports Network channels For live streaming of the India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 match, fans can watch the contest on Disney+ Hotstar mobile App and website.

IND vs AUS Likely XI for 3rd Test 2024

India National Cricket Team Likely XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Australia National Cricket Team Confirmed XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

