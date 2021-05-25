New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Indian shooters based in Croatia will get more competition-like practice at the European Championship after it was decided that they would also be shooting the Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) round in the Mixed Team and Rifle Prone events.

Originally, they were scheduled to participate in the individual Olympic events only.

The Mixed Team events are scheduled on Wednesday while the Rifle Prone events will take place on Thursday.

In the Mixed Team events, Indian shooters would be able to shoot only one of three rounds but as the coaches put it, “any practice at this level is good practice.”

In their first MQS outing on Monday, the Indian shooters continued to give a good account of themselves when as many as five of the 10 in action managed scores that would have taken them to the regular finals.

