Anantnag (Jammu Kashmir) [India], September 19 (ANI): After the inauguration of Jammu and Kashmir Police Women's 2020 Cricket Tournament at Anantnag, former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Saturday said there is "so much more in store" for the Union Territory.

Raina took to Twitter and wrote: "Excited to be part of the inauguration of Jammu and Kashmir Police Women's 2020 Cricket Tournament at Anantnag, South Kashmir along with LG @manojsinha_ Sir. This is just a humble beginning. So much more in store for J&K!"

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha had on Friday informed that Raina agreed to set up five schools in the Kashmir division.

"Today met International cricketer Suresh Raina. He agreed to set up five schools in Kashmir division and an equal number in Jammu division to train the aspiring cricketers, particularly the youngsters from remote areas of the UT," Sinha tweeted.

Raina, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will not take part in this year's tournament. He had pulled out of the league on August 29 due to personal reasons.

However, the former cricketer has wished CSK with all the success for the tournament ahead of their opening match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

"Wishing you all the success boys @ChennaiIPL. Unimaginable for me that I'm not there today, but all my wishes are with you. Sending you all the good vibes! Go get it! #WhistlePodu," Raina tweeted. (ANI)

