Orange Cap Holder in IPL, Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2019, IPL Orange Cap 2018, IPL 2016 Orange Cap, IPL Orange Cap List 2008 to 2019, IPL 2017 Orange Cap, IPL Orange Cap Winners List From 2008 to 2019 are some of the many related search terms going viral. We do not blame the die-hard cricket fans of Indian Premier League who are all excited to watch the new season unfold before their eyes. Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 or IPL 2020 began on September 19, 2020 (Saturday) and fans are looking forward to checking the list of Orange Cap winners from the past as it is one of the prestigious categories in the Indian Premier League awards. Orange Cap is awarded to the batsman with most runs under his belt at the end of the tournament. Most Centuries in IPL: Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and Other Batsmen Who Have Scored Highest Number of Hundreds in the Indian Premier League.

Here's the list of Orange Cap winners of the past seasons so far: Shaun Marsh of Australia playing for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) won Orange Cap in IPL 2008. He made 616 runs in 11 matches. Matthew Hayden of Australia playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won Orange Cap in IPL 2009. He made 572 runs in 12 matches. India's Sachin Tendulkar bagged IPL 2010 Orange Cap while playing for Mumbai Indians. He had made 618 runs in 15 T20 games. West Indies' Chris Gayle was Orange Cap winner for back-to-back years while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He had scored 608 runs in 12 matches in IPL 2011 and 733 runs in 15 matches in IPL 2012. Most Successful Captains in IPL History: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma? Listing Out Top Skippers in Indian Premier League.

Another foreign player and an Australian to wear the coveted Orange Cap was Michael Hussey in IPL 2013. The Chennai Super Kings batsman scored 733 runs in 16 matches in IPL 6. However, the following year, it was Robin Uthappa who became second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to become Orange Cap winner. The KKR player made 660 runs in 16 matches to become leading run-scorer in IPL 2014. David Warner became IPL 2015 Orange Cap holder at the end of the tournament while playing for SRH. The fiery Australia opener made 562 runs in 14 games.

David Warner went on to pick two more Orange Cap in IPL 2017 and IPL 2019. Yes, the 33-year-old is defending the coveted title. Indian skipper Virat Kohli who is leading RCB side will look forward to winning the Orange Cap again after wearing it the first time in IPL 2016. He holds the record of making the most runs in a single edition. Kohli had scored 973 runs in 16 matches in IPL Season 9. Kane Williamson of New Zealand while playing for SRH had bagged the IPL 2018 Orange Cap. Check all this information in the table format.

IPL Orange Cap Winners List From 2008 to 2019

Season Player Country IPL Team Matches Runs IPL 2020 TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD IPL 2019 David Warner Australia Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 692 IPL 2018 Kane Williamson New Zealand Sunrisers Hyderabad 17 735 IPL 2017 David Warner Australia Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 641 IPL 2016 Virat Kohli India Royal Challengers Bangalore 16 973 IPL 2015 David Warner Australia Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 562 IPL 2014 Robin Uthappa India Kolkata Knight Riders 16 660 IPL 2013 Michael Hussey Australia Chennai Super Kings 16 733 IPL 2012 Chris Gayle West Indies Royal Challengers Bangalore 15 733 IPL 2011 Chris Gayle West Indies Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 608 IPL 2010 Sachin Tendulkar India Mumbai Indians 15 618 IPL 2009 Matthew Hayden Australia Chennai Super Kings 12 572 IPL 2008 Shaun Marsh Australia Kings XI Punjab 11 616

Who will win the Orange Cap in IPL 2020? Will it be David Warner again? Can the explosive Australian opener make it the fourth time in the cash-rich Twenty20 tournament or will the season see an Indian batsman rise to the occasion? In twelve seasons, only three Indian players have scored big to become Orange Cap holder. One will have to wait till the end of the tournament to know the winner of the latest edition.

