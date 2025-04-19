Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 19 (ANI): Delhi Capitals speedster Mukesh Kumar felt that if they had fielded better, conceded fewer runs, and added 10 runs more, the pressure would have fallen on Gujarat Titans, making the entire contest an evenly poised affair.

Delhi Capitals were dethroned from the summit of the table after suffering a seven-wicket loss against Gujarat Titans in their seventh match of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

After being asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals posted 203/8 in 20 overs, courtesy of contributions from skipper Axar Patel (39 off 32), Ashutosh Sharma (37 off 19), and Karun Nair (31 off 18). The home side then chased down the target in 19.2 overs, powered by Jos Buttler's unbeaten 97 off 54 and Sherfane Rutherford's 41 off 34.

Not shying away from the loss, Delhi Capitals' pacer Mukesh Kumar in a post-match press conference reflected, "The match went well, but if we had fielded better, conceded fewer runs, or scored 10-15 more, the match could have been more evenly poised and the pressure could have been on the opposition."

Having played the first round of matches, Delhi Capitals have two losses and five wins from their seven games this season, with 10 points, while Gujarat Titans have the same record but sit atop the points table due to a slightly better NRR.

Speaking about the learnings from the game, Mukesh commented, "Everyone learns from every match. So in this match, we got to learn in which department we could have done better."

"The expectation was to win, but that could not happen. But that is no problem; we will move ahead and move forward. There were a few mistakes, we will correct them and move to the next step," he concluded.

Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their eighth match of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI)

