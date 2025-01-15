Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): The World Pickleball League (WPBL), India's first franchise-based Pickleball league, is set to make history at Mumbai's iconic Brabourne Stadium Cricket Club of India (CCI) stadium. Beginning January 24, the league becomes the first non-cricket sporting tournament to be held on CCI's renowned cricket ground in over 15 years, according to World Pickleball League release.

Established in 1933, the Cricket Club of India stands as an enduring symbol of India's rich sporting heritage. Known for hosting historic matches and nurturing legends, its Brabourne Stadium is celebrated as one of the most picturesque venues in the country, blending timeless elegance with sporting excellence.

Co-founded by former Indian tennis players Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar, the World Pickleball League brings together six dynamic teams with ownership spanning respected corporate leaders and beloved celebrities.

Co-founder of WPBL, Gaurav Natekar expressed his pride in the venue and said that the CCI represents credibility and iconism.

"To witness the season 1 of the World Pickleball League unfold at a location where my father became the first non-cricketer inducted into the Legends Club is truly an honor. The CCI represents credibility and iconism, standing as the crown jewel of Mumbai's sporting landmarks. Hosting the league on Brabourne Stadium adds stature to the league. With its central location, deep emotional connection with fans, and the plans we have for the league, we are confident in delivering an unforgettable in-stadium experience, paired with unparalleled sportainment for our audience," Natekar said, according to WPBL release.

Madhumati Lele Shrivastava, President of CCI, extended her support. "We are delighted to welcome the World Pickleball League as it hosts its inaugural season at CCI. We thank Gaurav and Arati for choosing CCI as their venue and assure them of our full support. The WPBL masterfully combines sports and entertainment, creating a league that will be loved by audiences across boundaries and age groups. The recent success of the WPC, where WPBL was a Powered by Partner, demonstrated the growing excitement around Pickleball, and we are confident the league will be a grand success."

Beyond cricket, the CCI has evolved into a vibrant cultural and sporting hub, offering world-class facilities and fostering a strong sense of community among its members and sports enthusiasts alike. (ANI)

