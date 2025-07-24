Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): In a landmark moment for Indian sailing, Mumbai's Zahaan Hemrajani has secured a Top 10 overall finish at the prestigious U17 O'pen Skiff World Championships, held from July 17 to 23 in Nishinomiya, Japan. His outstanding result marks one of the highest-ever finishes by an Indian sailor at this global youth event.

The championship was organised by the International O'pen Skiff Association, a recognised youth class under World Sailing, the global governing body for the sport.

Also Read | ZIM vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Tri-Nation Series T20I 2025 Match 6: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Match in Harare.

Zahaan's journey was nothing short of extraordinary. After racing the first three races with faulty equipment provided, which put him at a disadvantage, he staged a phenomenal comeback. Demonstrating exceptional resilience and racing skill, he went on to win two races and finished in the top 10 in nearly half of his heats, a feat never before achieved by an Indian in this class, as per a press release from the player's media team.

"This means the world to me," Zahaan said after the event. "I am incredibly grateful to my coach Umesh Naiksatam and the entire 24Seven Sailing Team for pushing me every step of the way, and to my mentor Amish Ved for his constant belief and guidance."

Also Read | Rishabh Pant Advised Six-Week Rest After Being Ruled Out With Fractured Toe; Ishan Kishan Likely To Replace Him for IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Report.

He extended heartfelt thanks to his parents, Nilima and Ashish Hemrajani (founder of BookMyShow), for their unwavering support. He also acknowledged Captain Abhimanyu Patankar of the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre (INWTC) and the Royal Bombay Yacht Club (RBYC) for their vital roles in his development as a sailor.

Zahaan further thanked the Government of Maharashtra, whose timely intervention allowed access to Pawna Lake during the monsoon, a crucial factor in enabling uninterrupted training during the off-season.

Zahaan's world-class performance shines a spotlight on India's emerging sailing talent and sets a powerful precedent for the nation's future in international junior sailing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)