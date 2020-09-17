New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Indian long distance runner Murali Kumar Gavit's 10000m bronze medal in the Asian Athletics Championship last year could be upgraded to silver after original second-place finisher Hassan Chani of Bahrain was disqualified for an Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) violation.

The Disciplinary Tribunal of the Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees the anti-doping programme of the track and field sport, on Thursday banned Chani for four years from March 16 for an ABP violation under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.

Also Read | MI vs CSK, IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja Needs 73 More Runs to Enter 2000-Run Mark Club in Indian Premier League.

The tribunal ruled that his results between August 3, 2017 and March 16, 2020 will be disqualified. The AIU's Disciplinary Tribunal said in its order that the decision is appealable exclusively to the Court of Arbitration for Sports in Switzerland.

Chani had finished second in the men's 10000m race in the 2019 Asian Championships in Doha with a timing of 28:31.30s while Gavit had clocked 28:38.34s.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah vs Cristiano Ronaldo in EPL: Egyptian Footballer’s Stats at Liverpool Are Better Than CR7’s at Manchester United.

Another Bahrain athlete Dawit Fikadu had won the gold in 28:26.30s.

Chani had also won a gold in 10000m in the 2018 Asian Games.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)