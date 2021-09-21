Munich, Sep 21 (AP) Bayern Munich's training session was overshadowed by injuries to up-and-coming star Jamal Musiala and reserve goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.

The Bavarian powerhouse said 18-year-old Musiala suffered a capsule injury in his right ankle and Ulreich suffered a partial inner ligament injury in his right knee joint.

Also Read | Brazil Forward Hulk Expecting First Child With Former Wife's Niece, Confirms Development in Instagram Post.

Bayern did not say how long either player will be out.

While Ulreich had made only one appearance in the German Cup for Bayern this season, Musiala made a significant impact in the opening games with four goals and four assists in six appearances. He didn't play a full game in any and was given a rest for Bayern's 7-0 rout of Bochum on Saturday.

Also Read | Naseeb Khan Becomes the New Chief Executive Officer of Afghanistan Cricket Board.

Musiala has also made eight appearances for Germany.

The Bundesliga leaders face promoted Greuther Fürth on Friday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)