By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): India won a total of three medals in the recently concluded Women's World Boxing Championships in Turkey winning one gold and two bronze. Manisha Moun went on to bag a bronze medal in the 57 Kg weight category. Her performances have helped break the stereotypes and inspired many girls in her village to take up sports as a profession.

Also Read | SNO vs VEL Stat Highlights, Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Superlative Batting Show Helps Velocity Trump Supernovas.

"I belong to a family where there is no one among girls who play. The girls are not even allowed to go out and play but now it has started in my village only that the girls have started to play. The girls have got inspired by me and are now doing well at international level competitions. I hope Indian girls who are doing well should not be stopped. So, even they can do well," said Manisha Moun while speaking to ANI.

The Indian pugilists won medals for the country despite having very little time to prepare.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Advice to Son Arjun Tendulkar Regarding His Selection in Team.

"I am very happy as we got very little time to prepare for the tournament. Our coach Bhatt sir gave his all in practice and preparation. So, it feels great that I won a medal for the country," said world championship medallist Manisha.

The Haryana boxer fought hard but lost the semi-final battle against Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Iram Testa of Italy.

"In the beginning, the training we got here was of the highest of quality after that trials happened and the selection took place. Our training was so hard that our confidence level went up and before that federation provided competition for us to compete and I was able to do well in that. We were ready for the World Championship and my final match was against the Olympic bronze medallist my bout against her was quite good. She has also got more experience than me. So, I hope I will be able to do better by working harder," said Manisha.

Unfortunately the World Championship medallist boxer Manisha will not be able to compete in Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 as her weight category is not there.

"In the Commonwealth Games 2022, my weight category is not there. There are only four weight categories going from India in women's boxing. The date of the Asian Games was also postponed. So, the main competition is Asian Games. So, for that competition only I will start my preparation, " explained Manisha Moun. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)