Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 13 (ANI): The only player from the Khelo India University Games 2022 to be picked for the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9, Jai Bhagwan has given impressive performances for U Mumba in their opening two matches at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

As per a press release from PKL, the 18-year-old raider has scored 11 points in the competition so far.

It said Jai Bhagwan has fought through immense hardship in the lead-up to the Pro Kabaddi League.

Speaking about his journey post being part of the Gold Medal-winning Kota University team at the Khelo India University Games 2022, Jai Bhagwan said, "It was a difficult time for us when my father passed away. I had reduced my practice sessions that time, but my elder brother told me to keep practising and keep working hard."

The raider further added, "My father wanted to watch me play on television. I have fulfilled one of his dreams. He also wanted me to play for India. My mother was very happy to watch me on television."

When asked about how he has been able to put up scintillating performances right from the word go, the player from Rajasthan said, "First, I played in the Khelo India University Games in April-May this year. Then we trained really well during our pre-season camp. Our coach told us not to be worried about anything. I have been able to play freely in the PKL season because of the U Mumba management."

Jai Bhagwan also said, "I am really happy to be playing in the Pro Kabaddi League. And I am even happier to be part of the U Mumba team, because this franchise's management is really good. I was a bit nervous before my first game, but our coach gave me confidence."

The raider also talked about how he stumbled upon the game of kabaddi. "I used to play Kho Kho in the beginning then I changed schools. In my new school, kabaddi was being played and that's where I attained an interest for the game. The PT teacher at my school took us for different tournaments and then I kept rising through the ranks."

Jai Bhagwan will be next seen in action when U Mumba takes on Tamil Thalaivas on Friday.

Matches of season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards. (ANI)

