London [UK], July 5 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has admitted that his days with the club are numbered and he is now playing for his future.

Rose joined Spurs from Leeds as a teenager in 2007 and has since racked up 214 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 10 goals.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Enjoys 'Pool Time' With His Kids after Sending Juventus Seven-Point Clear on Top of Serie A (See Pic).

"First and foremost, I am playing for my future. I don't think I need a bigger motivation than that. I have settled in very well, I love the lads, and staff and the fans," Goal.com quoted Rose as saying.

"It doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out that my days are numbered at Spurs. I am playing for my future - no bigger motivation," he added.

Also Read | Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019-20: Kevin de Bruyne, Danny Ings and Other Players to Watch Out in SOU vs MCI Football Match.

England international enjoyed the best spell of his career to date under Mauricio Pochettino's stewardship between 2014 and 2019, as the Lilywhites became Premier League title contenders and Champions League finalists.

"It is probably the first time in my career I have been in this situation - never have I been down to less than one year on my contract - so it's a new experience for me," Rose said.

The 30-year-old added on how quickly he became aware that he wasn't going to play a key role in Mourinho's plans at the Tottenham Hotspur.

"It's not enjoyable that you are training and you know you're not going to be playing at the weekend. That's difficult. When my old manager lost his job, that was pretty much the end for me," the defender said.

Tottenham Hotspur will play against Everton on Tuesday, July 7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)