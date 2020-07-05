Fresh from their conquest of newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool, Manchester City will travel to St Mary’s hoping for a similar result against Southampton. Pep Guardiola’s side conceded the Premier League trophy – after two successive title-winning campaigns – to Liverpool in the 1-2 defeat to Chelsea and have lost both of their away matches in the league since March. Their opponents, Southampton, lost the only match they played at home after the Premier League season resumed. Both teams have won two and lost one of the three league matches they have played so far since the season resumed last month. Southampton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online.

A win at St Mary’s will assure Manchester City a second-place finish in the points table. They are currently on 66 points from 32 matches and are eight points clear of Leicester at third with a game in hand. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side are 14th in the standings with 40 points from the same number of matches as City. Southampton vs Manchester City Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20.

The Saints are 13 points clear of the relegation zone and nine far from the final Europa League spot currently occupied by Arsenal. As both teams face-off in a crucial Premier League clash, take a look at some key players for the clash.

Kevin de Bruyne

The Manchester City playmaker has created the most number of goals this season and lead the assists charts with 17 assists this season. De Bruyne is also third-highest goal-scorer for City this season and has found the net 11 times this season, which includes goals against Chelsea and Liverpool in the last two matches. He will be vital to City’s season as they aim for a second-place finish in the league.

Danny Ings

The 27-year-old Englishman has been in the form of his life and has already found the net 18 times this season. He is third to Jamie Vardy (21) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (19) in the goal-scoring charts. Ings has already scored thrice since the season resumed last month and will be key to Southampton’s ambitions as they chase an unlikely Europa League spot in the standings.

Phil Foden

Foden has been on a scoring streak since the season resumed. He has already found the net four times and his attacking exploits have been eye-catching for Guardiola’s side. Foden is tipped to replace David Silva when the Spaniard leaves Etihad at the end of next season and will be key to Guardiola and City next season. Foden is expected to start, like he did against Liverpool, against Southampton and will be eager to continue his scoring streak.

