Cristiano Ronaldo had a fun day enjoying with his kids on the pool after leading Juventus to a 4-1 win over Torino in Serie A 2019-20. Ronaldo, who on Saturday became the first Juventus player in 60 years to net 25 goals in Serie A, scored his first goal from a free-kick from the Turin giants. On Sunday, Ronaldo posted pictures of himself enjoying in the swimming pool with his kids. The Portuguese has been in sensational form in the league this season and has fired Juventus seven points clear at the top of the points table. Cristiano Ronaldo Has a Bizarre Reaction After a Conversation with Maurizio Sarri During Juventus vs Torino Goes Viral.

Ronaldo captioned the image as “Happy Sunday” and added a love sign while also using the hashtag sign “#blessed’ in his post. In the image, Ronaldo can be seen enjoying in the swimming pool with his three kids. The children, Alena and twins Eva and Mateo, are sitting on a giant pink duck toy and takes a ride and duck keeps on flowing in the pool.

Cristiano Ronaldo Spends Sunday With Kids

View this post on Instagram Happy Sunday ❤️ #blessed A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 5, 2020 at 8:11am PDT

Ronaldo has been in terrific form in Serie A and has now scored in all the Serie A games Juventus have played since the season resumption in June. Ronaldo, who is currently on a four-match winning streak, has scored 25 goals and sits second in the Serie A goalscoring charts. He is only four behind Lazio’s Ciro Immobile and will hope to catch the Italian as he races to take Juventus to their ninth successive Serie A goal.

