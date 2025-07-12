New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Sumit Nagal's superb run at the Trieste Challenger came to an end with a straight set semifinal defeat against fellow qualifier Matej Dodig in the Italian city on Saturday.

Nagal saved a match point in his last-four clash but eventually lost the contest 3-6 4-6 to his Croatian rival, who is ranked 368.

Also Read | UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming, Poland vs Denmark: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of POL-W vs DEN-W on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

The Indian tennis player earned Euro 7225 as prize money and 25 ranking points for his main draw run at the clay court event.

Nagal's good show will help him jump 10 places to 286 when the fresh rankings will be issued on Monday.

Also Read | Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, MLS 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)