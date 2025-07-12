Inter Miami vs Nashville SC MLS 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Inter Miami will be back in action in the MLS 2025 when they will take on Nashville SC at the Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Inter Miami have resumed their Major League Soccer campaign with two comfortable victories although their last one against New England Revolution came by a narrow margin of 2-1 . This comes on the back of a devastating defeat against PSG where they were demolished 4-0 in the first half in the FIFA World Cup 2025 Round of 16. Lionel Messi has been in touch as he has scored three goals in the last two games including a brace in the last match. Neymar Jr Unveils Striking Braided Hairstyle With Silver Accents at Santos FC Training Camp Days After Birth of Daughter Mel (See Pics).

Inter Miami are seven points behind Eastern Conference Leaders FC Cincinnati but they have three matches in their hand to catch up. Nashville extended their impressive club-record unbeaten run across all competitions to 15 matches when they came from two goals down to beat DC United 5-2 on home soil in the quarter-finals of the US Open Cup. Nashville finished down in 13th place in the 2024 Eastern Conference, but they now find themselves sitting second in the table with 42 points after 21 matches. They now have a six-game unbeaten away run in MLS, scoring 10 goals in the process.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC MLS 2025 Match Details

Match Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Date Sunday, July 12 Time 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida Live Streaming, Telecast Details Apple TV (Live Streaming)

When is Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, MLS 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami are set to go up against the Nashville SC in MLS 2025 (Major League Soccer) on Sunday, July 12. The Inter Miami vs Nashville SC match is set to be played at the Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

and it has a scheduled start time of 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC match live telecast in India. For the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC match in MLS 2025, online viewing options are listed below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Although the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC live streaming online on Apple TV, but would need to have an MLS season pass. Inter Miami will be tested in this game as Nashville are a side in form.

