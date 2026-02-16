New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The 4th meeting of the National Compliance Platform (NCP) to deliberate on emerging issues relating to doping in sports was convened on Monday under the chairpersonship of the Secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, according to a release from PIB.

Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary (Sports), conducted a comprehensive review of anti-doping initiatives across stakeholders and deliberated on measures to further strengthen inter-ministerial coordination to prevent doping and promote clean and fair sport in the country.

Rao highlighted the importance of coordinated enforcement, strengthened supply chain monitoring, and increased awareness initiatives to reduce the risk of inadvertent doping and protect the integrity of clean sport.

Further deliberations focused on enhancing regulatory oversight, strengthening testing and surveillance mechanisms, and promoting effective intelligence-sharing among enforcement agencies during the meeting.

The meeting also deliberated on emerging challenges, including contaminated and mislabelled nutritional supplements, misuse of prescription medicines, and the online sale and promotion of prohibited and unapproved substances.

Additionally, stakeholders highlighted the need to enhance surveillance, increase sample testing, evaluate laboratory capacity, and ensure that nutritional supplements are tested through accredited laboratories, in coordination with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The meeting underscored the importance of conducting structured anti-doping awareness programmes for athletes and coaches, establishing an accessible grievance redressal mechanism, and ensuring strict enforcement of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, particularly the provisions on Schedule H drugs, which must be sold only against a valid prescription.

It also reiterated the importance of a whole-of-government approach to prevent doping at its source, ensure compliance with international anti-doping standards, and safeguard athlete health, sporting integrity, and India's global sporting reputation.

Representatives from key stakeholder Ministries and organisations participated in the deliberations, including the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), Sports Authority of India and the Paralympic Committee of India, among others. (ANI)

