New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Teams from th Railways, Odisha, Kolhapur and Maharashtra are the final four teams in the men's category while Airport Authority of India, Maharashtra, Odisha and Delhi enter the semi-finals in the women's category of the 56th National Kho Kho Championship.

The title matches for both the men's and women's categories of the 56th National Kho Kho Championship, will be played in New Delhi on Monday.

In a quarter-final match of the men's category played on Sunday, the Kerala team defeated the Railways team by eight points and one innings. Ramji Kashyap of Railways performed brilliantly and played an important role in the team's victory. Another quarter-final match played between Karnataka and Odisha was quite exciting, with Odisha winning by four points, resulting in a score of 28 points for Odisha and 24 points for Karnataka. Another quarter-final match of the day was quite interesting, with the Andhra Pradesh team scoring 36 points and the Kolhapur team scoring 42 points, resulting in Kolhapur winning by six points.

The last quarter-final match was full of thrill, with the West Bengal team scoring 20 points and the Maharashtra team scoring 22 points, resulting in Maharashtra winning this match by 2 points. In the quarter-final match of the women's category, the Airport Authority of India won the match by 18-14, leading by four points against Kolhapur.

In the other quarter-final match of the day, Maharashtra faced West Bengal, registering a one-sided victory by 22 points with a score of 38-16. In the match between Gujarat and Odisha, Odisha won the match by one innings and 10 runs with a score of 12-22. The last match of the women's quarter-finals was played between hosts Delhi and Karnataka.

Delhi did not disappoint its fans and won the match by 6 points with a score of 26-20. On Monday, the title matches for both the women's and men's categories will be held at 3 pm. Semi-final matches for both categories will be played in the first session of the day, followed by a grand closing ceremony with prize distribution. (ANI)

