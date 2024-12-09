Mumbai, December 9: NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) assistant coach Naushad Moosa urged his players to take lessons from their mistakes in their recent matches to turn the tide in their favor in the upcoming matches. The Highlanders (NEUFC) succumbed to back-to-back defeats following their 0-2 loss against Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, as per ISL. Two Second Half Strikes and a Clean Sheet Send Mohun Bagan Super Giant to Top of ISL 2024–25 Points Table.

It was an eventful first half for both teams, where both teams had their chances to break the deadlock. However, Manvir Singh opened the scoring for the visitors with a left-footed belter in the 65th minute. Six minutes later, Liston Colaco doubled the lead for the Mariners with his precise right-footed curler from the edge of the box, sealing the seventh victory for Jose Molina's men.

With that result, the Mariners (MBSG) registered their third league double over NorthEast United FC in the ISL. Moreover, the Highlanders have failed to score in consecutive matches, resulting in defeats for Juan Pedro Benali's side. However, Moosa acknowledged the quality of Mohun Bagan SG's goals but also stated that they could not do much to prevent the two goals.

"We saw the replay also. Such a beautiful goal. You really can't do much about it," he said in the post-match press conference, as quoted by ISL.

"But yes, it's very important when a team is playing; we (should) stick to our plan. But again, for both goals, the goalkeeper can't do anything. It's the sheer quality of the two wingers. The way they got inside and the way they scored the goal. Hats off to them. It's a beautiful goal. Credit to both the players who scored the goal," he continued. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters.

NorthEast United FC captain and defender, Michel Zabaco, missed the match due to an injury, while Moroccan midfielder Mohammed Ali Bemammer was absent following his suspension. Moosa opined that the unavailability of key players cost his side points in recent outings but felt delighted with how Macarton Louis Nickson and Hamza Regragui played, utilizing their opportunity.

"Of course, when you don't have your key players, it is an issue for your team, but we have other players who did well," he remarked, as quoted by ISL.

The NorthEast United FC assistant coach underscored the significance of converting most of their chances while playing in such an engaging end-to-end game.

Speaking in context, Moosa stated, "In such games, if you see the first half and the second half, teams were not able to create many scoring opportunities, but in such games, you get a chance and you score. What Mohun Bagan did was exactly that. They got a chance, and they scored." ISL 2024–25: Clinical East Bengal Hand Chennaiyin FC 2–0 Defeat at Home.

"You know, as far as you are talking about (Mohammed) Ali Bemammer and (Michel) Zabaco, of course, they are important players on our team, but equally Hamza (Regragui) or Macarton (Louis Nickson), they really played well. We are so proud of them, especially Macarton, the way he controlled the midfield. He did a very good job. It's good for the team in the near future. It will help us," he further added, shedding light on Macarton's and Regragui's performances.

Moosa was optimistic about his team getting back on the winning track after rectifying their mistakes against East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan SG. The assistant coach wanted his players to stay focused and work hard to overturn the losing momentum.

"It's very important to believe. You lost two games, but that doesn't mean you are not a good team. We are a good team. It's very important at this phase of time when we need to be for each other," he said, as quoted by ISL.

"Now we have a long break. For sure, the players will get good rest, and they should come back stronger, mentality-wise. That's the most important thing now. We have been doing well. But of course, we need to learn from whatever mistake we have been making. So, for sure, we will come back stronger," Moosa signed off.

