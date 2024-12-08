Guwahati, Dec 8 (PTI) Mohun Bagan Super Giant extended their positive form with a 2-0 win over NorthEast United FC to move to the top of the table in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.
Two sublime strikes from Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco in the second half gave the Mariners all three points. With this win, they also went top of the table with 23 points.
Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Lineups: Check Starting XIs For Premier League 2024-25 Football Match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The first real chance of the match came Mohun Bagan Super Giant's way when Liston Colaco struck the post in the 10th minute after beating a couple of defenders on his way before pulling the trigger.
The opening goal came in the 65th minute when Manvir Singh made a beautiful cut in from the right flank before nestling the ball into the top left corner before the Highlanders' backline including Gurmeet could even react. The goal almost came against the run of play where the hosts were looking like the better team, especially in the second half.
Also Read | I-League 2024-25: Shillong Lajong Register First Win With 8-0 Routing Of Rajasthan United FC.
ent/tweet?url=https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/sports-news-two-second-half-strikes-and-a-clean-sheet-send-mohun-bagan-super-giant-to-top-of-the-table-6476409.html&text=Sports+News+%7C+Two+Second+Half+Strikes+and+a+Clean+Sheet+Send+Mohun+Bagan+Super+Giant+to+Top+of+the+Table&via=latestly" title="Tweet">