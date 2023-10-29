Naraen Pranav Vanitha Suresh won the gold medal in the men's 10m air rifle (youth) event at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023 on October 29. Isha Anil Taksale bagged the top prize in the women's event. While Naraen scored 249.9 and finished fifth in qualification, Isha finished fourth with a score of 252.7. With this, India's medal tally continued to increase at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023.

Two More Medals for India at Asian Shooting Championships 2023

ISHA AND NARAEN ARE ASIAN SHOOTING CHAMPIONS (YOUTH) 🇮🇳's 🎖️ tally at Asian Shooting C'ship increased as Isha Anil Takale and Naraen Pranav Suresh emerged as 🏆 in Youth 10m Air Rifle. While Isha scores 252.7 after finishing 4th in Qualification, Naraen scored 249.9, 5th in Q. pic.twitter.com/kwMRD4YUzN — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) October 29, 2023

