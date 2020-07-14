New York, July 14: The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Tuesday announced that two players have tested positive for coronavirus at the NBA Campus.

NBA said 322 players were tested since arriving on the NBA Campus and the infected players never cleared quarantine and 'have since left the Campus to isolate'.

"Of the 322 players tested for COVID-19 since arriving on the NBA Campus July 7, two have returned confirmed positive tests while in quarantine. Those players never cleared quarantine and have since left the Campus to isolate at home or in isolation housing," NBA said in a statement.

"Since July 1, during in-market testing, 19 NBA players newly tested positive. These players are staying in their home markets and recovering until they are cleared under CDC guidelines and NBA rules for leaving home isolation and joining the Campus," the statement added.

NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) on June 26 announced that they have finalized a "comprehensive plan" for a July 30 restart to the 2019-20 season.

