Tokyo, Jan 11 (AP) Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura has been signed up by another professional soccer club at the age of 54.

Miura's enduring career will head into its 37th season after he joined Suzuka Point Getters, a team in the fourth tier of Japanese soccer.

Miura, nicknamed “King Kazu,” said he was “grateful for the opportunity to play here and will strive to contribute” on the field. He will turn 55 next month.

It will be a 15th different club for Miura, who represented Japan's national team 89 times and scored 55 goals. He played for Santos in Brazil and Genoa in Italy, and was most recently at J-League club Yokohama FC. (AP)

