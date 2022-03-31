Kalyani (WB), Mar 31 (PTI) NEROCA FC will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run in the I-League when they face Churchill Brothers at the Kalyani Stadium here on Friday.

The Orange Brigade has put in some strong performances since the beginning of the campaign and a scrappy win against the young Indian Arrows puts them in fourth position in the league.

"In the last match we had some changes because of the injuries but we played a solid match against the Indian Arrows. We improved our defence line and we tried to keep the ball as much as we could," said head coach W. Khogen Singh.

Talking about the injuries the coach said,"Sergio Mendigutxia is back from the injury and he will be available for the upcoming match, whereas Juan Mera is still injured and could be sidelined for the next 2-3 matches."

On the other hand, Churchill Brothers after an inspiring draw against Sreenidi Deccan will be looking to bounce back with a win.

"For me, it is a very important project because I have the responsibility to bring back the club where it belongs, to the top," newly-appointed coach Antonio Rueda Fernández said.

"I know it will be a difficult task, as all the teams in the league are very good but we have great players in our squad who can help us to win the games," he said.

High-flying Sreenidi Deccan FC and bottom-placed Kenkre FC will clash in another match at the Naihati Stadium.

Sreenidi are unbeaten in the last five games, and in third place. They were, however, held to a 1-1 draw by Churchill, ending their three-game winning run.

“There are still things we can do better. We want to improve our finishing and our defensive phases. But of course we're in a good position in the table in our first season, which isn't easy,” said coach Fernando Santiago Varela.

Kenkre sit last in the table with just two points after seven games, but they've started to find some solidity in defence, letting in just two goals in their last three games.

“It's important for us to be in control of the game throughout the 90 minutes. We want to improve our attack and capitalise on our chances,” said coach Akhil Kothari.

In the third game of the day, former winners Aizawl FC take on defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC.

The Malabarians are coming into the match after back-to-back draws, while Aizawl FC are looking confident having won three of their last four matches.

“We have started picking up points. It looks much better. I am happy with the performance. However, we want to control the game more and we are creating chances but we need to convert them," Aizawl FC head coach Yan Law said.

“We have done our homework. We know what we need to do."

Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese wants to rectify the mistakes from the previous matches.

“We tried to understand where we need to improve in the coming matches. We need to do more in pressing and wing play.

"Players have to work hard and keep focus during tough situations. It's always a good opportunity to rectify mistakes after a draw,” said Annese.

