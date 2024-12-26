Sharjah [UAE], December 26 (ANI): The Sharjah Warriorz are thrilled to announce the addition of Tim Southee, one of modern cricket's finest fast bowlers from New Zealand, to the squad for the upcoming edition of the International League T20 (ILT20). Having played in four ODI World Cups and six T20 World Cups, Southee will captain the Sharjah Warriorz in his first appearance at the ILT20.

A pacer renowned for his ability to swing the ball and a hard-hitting lower-order batter, Southee has captained the New Zealand men's cricket team across formats at various points in his career. The 36-year-old has played in ten seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL), representing the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has also showcased his skills in The Hundred and the Vitality Blast in the UK.

Pace and outswing are Southee's main weapons as a bowler, but over the years, he has also developed the ability to bowl cross-seam deliveries and off-cutters. Southee's meticulous accuracy and well-disguised variations have enabled him to make his mark on the global stage.

The New Zealander, who began his international career at the age of 19, made his debut in T20I cricket first, before going on to play his first matches in ODIs and Tests for his country. On debut in T20Is against England, Southee's first international wicket was that of Paul Collingwood. Overall, he has played 126 T20Is and has taken 164 wickets, with an economy of 8 and a strike rate of 16.7. The ace pacer's best bowling figures in T20Is are 5/18.

The Sharjah Warriorz believe that Southee's experience and cricketing acumen will strengthen the team for the upcoming season of the ILT20. ILT20 Season 3 will commence on January 11, with Sharjah Warriorz playing their first match on January 12 against Gulf Giants.

Speaking on the occasion, Tim Southee said, "The Sharjah Warriorz have a fantastic squad, with plenty of hard-hitting batters and smart, skilful bowlers. It will be really exciting to captain and be part of such a talented bunch of cricketers. My conversations with the team management have also been very fruitful so far, and we are confident of having a good season. I am really excited to join and lead the team."

"We, at Capri Sports, are very excited to have Tim Southee join us as captain of the Sharjah Warriorz squad. His work ethic and dedication to the game of cricket are second to none, and his tenacity to keep fighting aligns perfectly with the Warrior spirit. Southee not only strengthens but also adds depth and experience to our squad for the upcoming edition of the ILT20. We are confident that his dynamic style of leadership will kick-start a new era for us," said Kshemal Waingankar, COO, Sharjah Warriorz. (ANI)

