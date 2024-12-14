New Zealand national cricket team great seamer Tim Southee received a guard of honour from the England national cricket team on the opening day of the NZ vs ENG third Test at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. In the first innings of his farewell Test, Southee hammered 23 runs off 10 balls before getting dismissed by England seamer Gus Atkinson. Southee smashed three sixes and one four during his stay at the crease. At stumps on day 1, New Zealand made 315/9 in 82 overs. Unlucky Dismissal! Kane Williamson Departs for 44 Runs After Trying To Defend Matthew Potts Delivery During NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Great Gesture by England for Tim Southee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northern Districts Cricket (@ndcricket)

